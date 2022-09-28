SPONSORED: 9 Round Kickboxing October promotion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a place to get fit while having fun, 9 Round Kickboxing Fitness is the place for you. The Place MMJ Mason Seidel is finding out more information on how you can take advantage of their October special.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.