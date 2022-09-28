Springfield Public Works explains grooves along Sunshine Street; drivers say ‘it’s terrible’

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those driving daily on Sunshine Street in Springfield asked KY3 why a newly paved road has already been roughed up.

The stretch of road is between National and Campbell. And the city says it was necessary and done on purpose.

”I can’t imagine why they would put so much time and effort into making the road look so good for this area and then just going back and tearing it up,” Rebecca Williams, who uses the road every work day, says.

It’s part of her commute. She says it was a pain during the recent re-paving project because drivers could only use one lane. But she thought it was done. Then the grooves appeared.

“It’s terrible,” Williams says. “Like even when you’re driving on it, it feels terrible. It’s rough. It doesn’t look good at all.”

Springfield Public Works says this area of Sunshine was done, and the top surface had already been applied, but they noticed a problem. Some of the oils that hold the new to the old asphalt came to the top of the pavement while working on National and Battlefield. That sticky oil then was tracked by the car’s tires down Sunshine.

“The do-nothing option was there, but there was enough of a concern that it could create sick spots in wet weather that we added that to the list of the things that contractor need to do at the end of the project,” Martin Gugel, Assistant Director of the city of Springfield Public Works says.

So they created these grooves in the pavement to give more traction to cars driving over. Public works compare them to the rumble strips on the side of the road. They are not deep enough to cause damage, but they are noticeable. For now, that is.

“Once some time has passed, and the vehicles travel on it, and the weather, the sun, eventually it’ll all normalize out, and a year from now, you won’t be able to tell that we were there or that work had occurred,” Gugel says.

