US ski mountaineer’s body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
Courtesy: Chellney Horn
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street...
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

Latest News

An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting of 5 players
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Advocacy group seeks new White House post on hostage cases
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’