Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
Courtesy: Chellney Horn
What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites
Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street...
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Teen killed in shootout had been staying with father before mother’s slaying
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
Sample Ballot: Ozark County, November 2022
Sample Ballot: Ozark County, November 2022
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm