Athlete of the Week: Abby Chadwell, Strafford volleyball

O-Zone: Strafford's Abby Chadwell is our Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Strafford's Abby Chadwell is our Athlete of the Week(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Strafford’s all-state senior setter Abby Chadwell isn’t quite sure if she wants to play keep playing volleyball after graduation. “I’ve heard from a couple of different coaches,” she said. “But I haven’t been involved in it recently.”

They’ll probably be fine with waiting. The senior has a real chance to finish her career in the top five in state history in assists. She says her attention is not on the college recruiting process. And it’s not on chasing that individual accomplishment either. Just ask her head coach Ashley Bough.

PLEASE CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY.

