Athlete of the Week: Sierra Dailey, Branson softball

Sierra Dailey
Sierra Dailey(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Like most sports, softball is a game of numbers. But Branson’s Sierra Dailey doesn’t spend much time thinking about them. “I try not to think about it,” she said. “I try not to get too caught up in the numbers.”

Dailey is third all time on Branon’s career hit list, 14 hits behind number one. She credits assistant coach Gracie Jaeger with helping her improve her potential record-setting swing. “We always tell the girls, you’ve got to hit the ball to the right side,” said Jaeger. “We can’t pull, we can’t pull, we can’t pull.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS FULL STORY.

