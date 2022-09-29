Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
2 sisters opening new restaurant in famous landmark in Springfield
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data