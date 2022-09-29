Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List.

The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.

Morris is one of four Missourians on the list. Five Arkansans make up the list.

Missouri:

No. 110 Pauline MacMillian Keinath - Cargill

No. 155 David Steward - World Wide Technology

No. 303 Jim Kavanaugh - World Wide Technology

No. 332 Roger Riney - Scottrade

Arkansas:

No. 10 Jim Walton - Walmart

No. 12 Rob Walton - Walmart

No. 252 Johnelle Hunt - J.B. Hunt

No. 343 John Stephens - Investment Banker

No. 359 Barbara Tyson - Tyson Foods

Elon Musk topped the list at $252 billion. CLICK HERE for the entire Forbes 400 List.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.