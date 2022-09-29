Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List.

The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.

Morris is one of four Missourians on the list. Five Arkansans make up the list.

Missouri:

  • No. 110 Pauline MacMillian Keinath - Cargill
  • No. 155 David Steward - World Wide Technology
  • No. 303 Jim Kavanaugh - World Wide Technology
  • No. 332 Roger Riney - Scottrade

Arkansas:

  • No. 10 Jim Walton - Walmart
  • No. 12 Rob Walton - Walmart
  • No. 252 Johnelle Hunt - J.B. Hunt
  • No. 343 John Stephens - Investment Banker
  • No. 359 Barbara Tyson - Tyson Foods

Elon Musk topped the list at $252 billion. CLICK HERE for the entire Forbes 400 List.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

Trash service customers in the Springfield area say they've seen anywhere between $20-$60...
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
Pumpkin Days
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
$2000 reward to find this dog
Leigh's Lost and Found: Big reward to find a little lost dog
City of Springfield hosts Grant Avenue Parkway open house