Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List.
The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
Morris is one of four Missourians on the list. Five Arkansans make up the list.
Missouri:
- No. 110 Pauline MacMillian Keinath - Cargill
- No. 155 David Steward - World Wide Technology
- No. 303 Jim Kavanaugh - World Wide Technology
- No. 332 Roger Riney - Scottrade
Arkansas:
- No. 10 Jim Walton - Walmart
- No. 12 Rob Walton - Walmart
- No. 252 Johnelle Hunt - J.B. Hunt
- No. 343 John Stephens - Investment Banker
- No. 359 Barbara Tyson - Tyson Foods
Elon Musk topped the list at $252 billion. CLICK HERE for the entire Forbes 400 List.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.