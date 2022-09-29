Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five times. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police have identified four suspects in the skateboarding vandals case at Hammons Field. Tips from KY3 viewers and the community helped investigators close the case. SPD says all four suspects are juveniles. Two of them now face burglary charges.

The vandalism started over the summer, when the Springfield Cardinals hit the road for away games. General Manager Dan Reiter said the group of skateboarders would break in, steal things and cause property damage. Hammons Field security cameras captured video of the incidents. Reiter estimated the crimes cost more than $10,000 in repairs.

