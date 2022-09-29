Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field

Springfield police say two of the four juvenile suspects now face burglary charges.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five...
Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five times.(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police have identified four suspects in the skateboarding vandals case at Hammons Field. Tips from KY3 viewers and the community helped investigators close the case. SPD says all four suspects are juveniles. Two of them now face burglary charges.

The vandalism started over the summer, when the Springfield Cardinals hit the road for away games. General Manager Dan Reiter said the group of skateboarders would break in, steal things and cause property damage. Hammons Field security cameras captured video of the incidents. Reiter estimated the crimes cost more than $10,000 in repairs.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

Suspects assault Rapid Roberts clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull
Suspects assault Rapid Roberts clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
Police are searching for two men on the run after assaulting a Springfield convenience store...
Suspects assault Rapid Roberts clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull
Fact Finders: Are slot machines in gas stations legal in Missouri?