City of Springfield hosts Grant Avenue Parkway open house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield invites residents and property owners to a public meeting to discuss how they can benefit from the Grant Avenue Parkway Project.

The City Economic Vitality Department has an informational open house to discuss the plans for the Grant Avenue Parkway Project. Attendees will review the redevelopment plan’s draft and learn how they can benefit from available programs.

“The property owner wants to do a major renovation to the property or perhaps maybe a major addition or even a rebuild of their property,” said Senior City Planner Matt Schaefer. “They can apply for property tax abatement under this redevelopment plan. And what it would provide for is 100% abatements on the new taxes on the new improvements for ten years.”

The project aims to promote economic development throughout the corridor and stimulate neighborhood revitalization.

“Before we move forward with the plan, the developers want to have a public meeting with area residents and stakeholders,” said Shaefer.

The meeting will occur tonight at the Forward SGF studio at 351 N Booneville at 4:30 p.m. For an in-depth look at the plan and the district that can benefit, CLICK HERE.

