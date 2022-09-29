City of West Plains, Mo., issues boil water advisory for neighborhood

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains, Mo., issued a boil water advisory for a particular area of the city.

The affected area includes Debra Avenue, from Terra Street to Gleghorn Street, and Anne Street, from Debra Avenue to Kay Avenue.

Customers should boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

