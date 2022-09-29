ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Camden County authorities searching for woman reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sherriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Elaine Nelson, 74, disappeared from an area in Roach, Mo., on Wednesday around 5 p.m. Investigators say Nelson has Alzheimer’s.

She drives a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B.

If you know of Nelson’s whereabouts, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Camden County Sherriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

