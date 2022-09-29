Environmentalists worry about unintentional fires as drought worsens in parts of southwest Missouri

By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s latest drought monitor shows part of southwest Missouri with ‘exceptional’ drought conditions.

According to Missouri’s drought monitor, much of Lawrence County is in extreme or exceptional drought.

Jack Miller, 83, owner of Miller Ranch in Verona, said much of his pastures should be knee high, but most of it is patchy, dead, and crunchy.

“We have no control over anything like that,” said Miller. “Even Brandon Beck does not have control over that.”

Miller said he feels helpless.

”The only thing you see green is weeds,” said Miller.

Miller said he has 800 acres and a herd of 200 cattle. He said he hopes the grass will be greener on the other side.

“It’s in my blood, so I just keep on hanging in there,” said Miller.

Miller said he isn’t new to these conditions, as the drought in 1953-1954 caused him to sell his land and go to the Air Force. Miller said while overseas, he saw he was built for a higher purpose.

“Went to a lot third world countries, I got in my head, we got to feed this world, those people can’t produce enough food to feed themselves,” said Miller

Miller said he is proud to be an American farmer who feeds the world.

But Kelly McGowan, a field specialist in Horticulture with the Greene County University of Missouri Extension Office, said this dry spell could mean a few dangerous weeks ahead.

“Hot and dry vegetation, that is just a prescription for having a lot of unintentional fires,” said McGowan.

McGowan said this goes for rural and urban areas. Your lawn could be at risk.

“Things we normally don’t think about can unintentionally start fires,” said McGowan.

McGowan said those things could be as simple as parking in dry grass which can cause sparks, throwing cigarettes out the window, barbeques, and fire pits.

Miller and many farmers across Missouri have a lot on their plate with this dry season.

“It can be depressing, but it can be rewarding also,” said Miller. “Next year will be better. That’s what I told my wife for lathe st 61 years.”

The Missouri Department of Natural resources has drought assistance and ways to get through this rough patch. CLICK HERE for assistance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 new cases
Despite full sun, temperatures will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s for afternoon highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & dry through the extended term
Environmentalists worry about unintentional fires as drought worsens in parts of Southwest, MO
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes