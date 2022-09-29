Pierce City School Board discusses corporal punishment

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pierce City School District discussed corporal punishment at their most recent school board meeting on September 28.

Board member Jason Chapman requested an agenda item for Wednesday’s school board meeting to discuss the idea of corporal punishment. Pierce City School District Superintendent Kelli Alumbaugh and Board President Codie O’Hara said it is a hot topic, and many are against it, especially after the Cassville School District reinstated spanking as punishment with the permission of a student’s parents.

O’Hara said he was surprised another board member wanted to speak about it.

“I’m not in favor of it,” said O’Hara. “I think there are other ways to get good discipline across to students. I think that’s a thing of the past.”

There was no vote, and the open discussion was very brief. Chapman did not want to be interviewed and said this was just a point of conversation.

“It’s just up for discussion. There’s nothing to vote on,” said Chapman.

Parents who were at the board meeting that did not want to be on camera said they opposed corporal punishment.

