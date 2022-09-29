The Place: Egg Lady’s recipe for crepes!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Egg Lady Jo Manhart shares her favorite recipe for the perfect crepe!

For the crepe batter – this is an ‘all purpose’ recipe

4 eggs

¼ tsp. salt

2 cups flour

2 ¼ cups milk

¼ cup melted butter or vegetable oil

Put all at once into a blender, mix well, scrape down sides halfway through. Set in refrigerator at least an hour (can also stay o’nite) in refrigerator.

Make crepes

Use a small, nonstick skillet (electric crepe-maker if you have one), heat to medium hot, rub with butter, with a paper towel, wipe out excess, return to heat. Pour all the crepe batter into the skillet, then pour it all out. What has cooked onto the bottom of the skillet is your crepe! Put skillet back over heat, and allow to cook a minute or two until the crepe looks dry on top and slightly browned at the edges. It’s done, just use a spatula to tickle the edge and it’ll fall right out. Stack on a plate, they’ll peel apart. Make as many crepes as you wish. Those you don’t use right away can be wrapped and frozen.

Make crepe stacks or Primavera Crepes

Ingredients – for spreading on crepes – any or all of the following:

Cream cheese, thinned with milk or mayo so it’s more spreadable

Mayonnaise

Soft butter

Hummus (a paste made from chickpeas, avail. in most delis)

Ingredients – for layering between crepes, any or all of the following:

Very thin slices of roast beef, ham, turkey, chicken, cheeses of various types

Spinach or lettuce of various kinds. (Iceberg lettuce would need to be shredded in order to lay flat within the layers)

Sliced hard-cooked eggs

Ground nuts or nut butters (like peanut butter)

Spread your choice of cream cheese, etc., on a crepe, add a single layer of meat or cheese, another crepe spread with (cream cheese or mayo or butter or hummus), a layer of lettuce or spinach, a layer of crepe, a layer of meat or cheese, a layer of . . . .

THIS IS LIKE BUILDING A SANDWICH OR A CAKE. YOU COULD ‘FROST’ THE TOPMOST CREPE WITH CREAM CHEESE, DECORATING WITH BLACK OLIVES OR GARNISH OF YOUR CHOICE.

