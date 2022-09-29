SPONSORED: How to do a DIY solar system with Missouri Wind and Solar
You can save thousands of dollars by installing your own system.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve thought about investing is an alternative energy system, it turns out that you don’t have to do it yourself. The experts at Missouri Wind and Solar will not only sell you a system, they will offer support on the back end as well. www.windandsolar.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.