Suspects assault Rapid Roberts clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for two men on the run after assaulting a Springfield convenience store clerk on Sunday morning.

It happened at the Rapid Roberts at 3351 East Sunshine Sreet. Police say a suspect stole a Red Bull and then shot the victim in the eye with an Airsoft gun as they left the scene. The suspects drove a silver Chevy Malibu with the back windows busted out.

“They swung by and started rapid firing and struck one of our employees,” said Steve Makoski of Rapid Roberts. “I want to find those two gentlemen, and I want to prosecute.”

Makoski says he hopes surveillance camera footage helps catch the suspects.

“I was very concerned about our employee and if she had any injuries,” said Makoski. “Our workers are the best of the best,t and we care about their safety.”

Springfield Poice shared things to keep in mind if your safety is at risk in a situation like this.

“Worry about your own safety first and call the police,” said Lt. Mark Foos, Springfield Police. “Situational awareness should be at top of mind and try to be a good witness and get a description the best you can.”

Rapid Roberts says it is offering a $500 reward for anyone who turns the suspects into police.

