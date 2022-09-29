Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast.

Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

Ingredients:

3 cups quick oats

3 eggs

¾ cups maple syrup

1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces

½ cup dried cranberries

1 Tbsp Apple Pie Seasoning

1 ½ cups milk

½ cups sugar in the raw

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Pad Thai Spaghetti squash