Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast.

Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

Ingredients:

3 cups quick oats

3 eggs

¾ cups maple syrup

1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces

½ cup dried cranberries

1 Tbsp Apple Pie Seasoning

1 ½ cups milk

½ cups sugar in the raw

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.