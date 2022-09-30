Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, walk out at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a reception Friday at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival.

They will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Emhoff is scheduled to give remarks.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 began Sunday and ended Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden said in a statement that the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance and renewal.

“Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel and around the world,” he said in the statement. “May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized - and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five...
Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field
Fire burns building near Indian Point on Table Rock Lake. (Courtesy: Brianna & Tracy Whitaker)
VIDEO: Firefighters battle large fire near Table Rock Lake
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Police are searching for two men on the run after assaulting a Springfield convenience store...
Suspects assault Rapid Robert’s clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull

Latest News

Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022....
Trevor Noah says he’s exiting as host of ‘The Daily Show’
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,950+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 new cases
A Maryland couple was arrested and accused of giving confidential health information to Russia...
Couple accused of giving health information to Russia
LIVE: Bidens host Jewish New Year celebration