CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September 16, 2022 Near Farm Road 145 & Josie Way in southern Greene County (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.

September 16, 2022 Investigators describe the truck as a lifted, crew cab, black newer model Chevy or GMC pickup. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators describe the vehicle as a lifted, crew cab, black, newer model Chevy or GMC truck, possibly made between 2016 and 2018. The security video shows the truck pull onto the property just before noon. Deputy Paige Rippee says the thieves went to an area where several pieces of heavy equipment are stored. The stolen equipment included a laser level, power drills, impact drivers, a reciprocating saw and a hammer drill. The work company estimated the total value of the stolen equipment as $1,800.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

