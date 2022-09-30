CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster.

Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.

A neighbor grabbed the box before anything happened. C.A.R.E. is working on getting the puppies returned. The rescue says this kind of situation can be avoided.

“It’s really disgusting what happened the other day,” said Rob Hardy of C.A.R.E. Rescue. “If you think it is okay to leave a box of puppies at a dumpster, there are more serious issues at hand. There are no-kill

C.A.R.E. asks if anyone knows anything, to call the the rescue. That number is (417) 875-6565.

