CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster.

Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.

A neighbor grabbed the box before anything happened. C.A.R.E. is working on getting the puppies returned. The rescue says this kind of situation can be avoided.

“It’s really disgusting what happened the other day,” said Rob Hardy of C.A.R.E. Rescue. “If you think it is okay to leave a box of puppies at a dumpster, there are more serious issues at hand. There are no-kill

C.A.R.E. asks if anyone knows anything, to call the the rescue. That number is (417) 875-6565.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

Latest News

O-Zone: Norwood 4, Seymour 3
Located at Chestnut Expressway and National, what used to be the Springfield Flour Mill and MFA...
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes