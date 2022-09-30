Family searching for answers 3 years after hit-and-run crash killing a child in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Lebanon, Mo., say they have followed up on several hundred leads in the investigation of a hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old child.

In 2019, Jailei Luke was playing at her house on State Highway 5 in Lebanon when she went to get a toy that had rolled into the road. The tragedy happened.

“She was a she’s pretty much the best gift from God,” said Joshua Luke, Jailei’s father.

He says it was the hardest thing he has ever experienced.

“Some days, I feel like it’s not real to me. That’s something I had to let go of,“ said Luke.

According to Lebanon Police Department, nobody has been arrested yet, but detectives are following up on hundreds of leads. The best description of the vehicle is a black pickup.

A memorial sits outside Jaylee’s grandmother’s house to remind the person who did it.

The family is pleading for the person to come forward.

“From the bottom of my heart, I know that I’m supposed to forgive, you know, and it’s hard to say that, but you know, I truly do forgive them. And, you know, I would hope that they would come to their senses and know what they’ve done to the family,” said Maxine Sherrer, Jailie’s grandmother.

