Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five...
Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field
STORMY POINT FIRE
Firefighters battled large fire near Table Rock Lake Thursday night
Located at Chestnut Expressway and National, what used to be the Springfield Flour Mill and MFA...
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster

Latest News

Family searching for answers 3 years after hit-and-run crash killing a child
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs