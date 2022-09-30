Man charged in connection to suspicious death investigation in Laclede County

Nyman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Nyman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County prosecutor charged a man in a suspicious death case.

Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Hope Arnold’s death.

Investigators say police responded Monday morning to a report of human remains outside Lebanon on old Route 66. Investigators say her remains were decomposed, showing she had been there for some time.

Investigators say on September 9, police responded to a rollover crash in the 33000 block of Route 66. Callers said a man could be seen picking up a bleeding woman and putting her in a white Chevrolet. The vehicle involved in the crash was a Pontiac. Fire engulfed the vehicle when officers arrived. Officers could not identify anyone in the car.

On September 26, investigators found Hope Arnold’s remains more than 100 feet from the crash site. Officers found personal documents from the crash site, including letters that showed Hope was in a relationship with Donavan Reuben Knapp. Knapp was found dead in August.

Video surveillance from a nearby gas station shows Nyman was driving the Pontiac, and he can be seen buying alcohol.

The video surveillance also shows Nyman and Arnold had visited with other people at the gas station. The other people are later identified as those driving the white Chevrolet.

A judge ordered Nyman held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

