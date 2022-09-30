Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland "Joey" Nelson. Nelson, a Missouri farmer accused of attempting to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme by killing two Wisconsin brothers. Nelson was indicted Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on a federal mail fraud charge. The federal charge focuses on the financial deal that brought the brothers, 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis., to Missouri. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2022
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin after they came to his farm to collect a debt from a cattle contract.

In exchange for his plea to two counts of first-degree murder, several other charges, including the abandonment of a corpse, were dropped. Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels in July 2019, burned their bodies, and dumped their remains on a manure pile.

He was supposed to be raising and selling cattle for the brothers, who came to the farm to collect a $250,000 debt.

