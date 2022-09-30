Ozarks Life: Sam and Kaila

This student and paraprofessional in the Willard School District share a unique bond.
By Chad Plein
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Orchard Hills Elementary is home to a dynamic duo.

“It has been an absolute, perfect match,” school principal Luciana Brown said.

Paraprofessional Kaila DeJonge is a former Willard student. Sam Matson is a current Willard first grader.

Together they are a common sight.

“She helps out on things to make it easier for me,” Sam said.

Easy is something young Sam doesn’t know much about.

“He doesn’t complain,” Sam’s mother, Jolene Matson, said. “He’s been through a lot.”

Jolene is just a few doors down from Sam, teaching art. School is a nice distraction for both of them.

“He went to the emergency room three-and-a-half years ago,” Jolene said. “We found out he had a brain tumor. And it was brain cancer.”

Over agonizing months, surgeries and chemo restored Sam’s health. The same can’t be said for his eyesight.

“Even if I can’t see with one eye,” Sam said, “(the other) eye works. I could still it could still go around.”

And so Kaila sits with him throughout the day. She makes sure Sam can see his assignments.

“He just tells me, ‘hey, I need this’ or ‘hey, I don’t need this, and he can participate right with the class,” Kaila said. “He’s super bright. His reading is amazing. He sometimes is way better at math than I am, which is awesome.”

Kaila always wanted to be a teacher.

“My family can tell you,” Kaila said, “I would line up all of my dolls and my stuffed animals, and I would be the teacher, and I would do this for hours.”

Like Sam, Kaila also had sight taken from her at a young age.

“Got in a car accident back in ‘99,” Kaila said. “I was six months old and a drunk driver, he still never been caught, killed my middle sister. And my other sister. She’s fine. But it’s caused me some brain trauma.”

Kaila, like Sam, had numerous surgeries. And Kaila, like Sam, is focused on the future, not the past.

“I focus on what we can do versus what we can’t do,” Kaila said. “And that’s just how I was raised. We are able to do the same things that everybody else says, we can roller skate, or we can ride a bike. We can never drive a car, but that’s okay!”

“I am so proud of these two,” Brown said, “because every day they choose to come and be brave and courageous, and do what they can and learn from what’s difficult and overcome it.”

Kaila says another unique thing about the pair is her dominant eye is her left, and Sam’s is his right. She only hopes she can be as good as the two paras she had in school.

As for Sam, he just had a successful follow-up appointment at St. Jude earlier this month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Security cameras have captured the skateboarding vandals inside the Springfield ballpark five...
Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field
Fire burns building near Indian Point on Table Rock Lake. (Courtesy: Brianna & Tracy Whitaker)
VIDEO: Firefighters battle large fire near Table Rock Lake
Pushback in the reeds spring school district against a meeting with the department of justice’s...
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday
Police are searching for two men on the run after assaulting a Springfield convenience store...
Suspects assault Rapid Robert’s clerk after refusing to pay for a Red Bull

Latest News

Ozarks Life: Sam and Kaila
A retired MSU professor is trying to help a native, Missouri butterfly population from being...
Ozarks Life: Helping the regal fritillary butterfly rebound
The WHAC along with Dustin's other invention the Switch Hitter, helps kids with disabilities...
Ozarks Life: Kayden’s first pitch
Get ready to ride or volunteer for Bike MS 2022! Daniel Posey talked to Bike MS Director,...
Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022