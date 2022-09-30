Police say auto theft remains an issue in Springfield

Springfield continues to see auto-theft
Springfield continues to see auto-theft(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield reported an uptick in auto thefts at the end of August.

One recent stolen auto case happened near Kansas and Division Street on Friday, September 23. A 2002 4x4 Dodge Dakota truck owner reported his vehicle stolen after lending it to a family member. Since then, the family has received reports of being spotted 33 miles away in Everton, Missouri.

“I did not ever think it would happen to me because I’m really good at keeping my stuff locked up,” said Adam Mitchum, victim. “I was very disappointed when I found out it happened because it has ruined my whole current lifestyle.”

Mitchum says the truck is easy to identify because it has a big, shiny, aluminum double bald hitch on the back of it that is locked on.

Springfield police say the best way to avoid this is always to lock your doors. Don’t leave your keys in your car. And do not leave it running without someone in it.

Springfield police also use “flock cameras” placed at different intersections around town to read plates, which has helped track down stolen vehicles.

“Anytime an officer is pulling over a vehicle if the plates don’t match the description that they have when they pull the vehicle over, that is a piece of a piece of information that they’ll want to ask the driver about,” said Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department.

