TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries.

The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.

