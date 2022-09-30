TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries.

The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.

