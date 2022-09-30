Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins.

Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables.

Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins.

“They came all the way up to the front door, so that was a little bothering,” said Jason Preston, victim. ”To make an area-wide crime spree out of it just seems like a completely different behavior which is more concerning.”

The instances have been ongoing throughout the month of September.

”Pumpkins were being taken and then thrown and damaging people’s mailboxes, and actually broke some of the mailboxes in half,” said Jordan Freebie, victim. “There was a door ding on the car from where they parked in the street, and then they hit the bumper of my car.”

Another neighbor in Parkcrest says the same teens actually threw rocks at her.

”The number one thing is to know your neighbors. It is a part of being a part of the community. We all have to look out for each other,” said Lt. Foos with Springfield Police. “Do not put anything too heavy on your porch because you do not want people to smash vehicles or cars with your items.”

