VIDEO: Firefighters battle large fire near Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire along Table Rock Lake on Thursday night.

Autoplay Caption

The fire happened on Stormy Point Road near Indian Point in eastern Stone County. KY3 is working to gather confirmation about what building burned. The fire could be seen for miles across the lake.

Brianna and Tracy Whitaker shared the video with KY3.

Watch for more updates through the night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.