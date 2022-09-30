VIDEO: Firefighters battle large fire near Table Rock Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire along Table Rock Lake on Thursday night.

Caption

The fire happened on Stormy Point Road near Indian Point in eastern Stone County. KY3 is working to gather confirmation about what building burned. The fire could be seen for miles across the lake.

Brianna and Tracy Whitaker shared the video with KY3.

Watch for more updates through the night.

