Volunteers make improvements to youth camp near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers from Spire Energy made improvements to a youth camp near Willard.

The Willard Police Athletic league operates Camp Character. The volunteers worked on hiking trail improvements, burning brush, and splitting wood for fires.

The camp provides kids with a place to enjoy outdoor activities and build a foundation of good values.

“There are so many good things that come out of it,” said camp volunteer Laken Cookson. “When I was here, I saw so many kids and myself as I was helping out, learning amazing characteristics that will go on with them throughout their entire lives. Honor is a big one, respecting others and authority and trying to do your best in everything.”

Spire donated $5,000 to Camp Character to help with more projects in the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.