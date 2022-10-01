Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a...
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)(Tom Pennington | Getty Images)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Jones was fined for “abusive language” used against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

The incident resulted in a potentially game-changing 15-yard penalty on Jones, which kept Indianapolis’ game-winning drive alive.

The Colts would go on to score a touchdown and won the game 20-17.

