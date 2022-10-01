FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow warming trend through the weekend

Good Friday evening to you all! We have pretty much wrapped up the month of September across the Ozarks. After a hot summer, it’s nice to see this month with a good number of days with highs below average. While we did have a fair number of warm (even hot) days across the area, we did see afternoon temperatures at normal highs for the last day of the month with highs back in the lower to middle 70s.

September ends with high temperatures at normal today after a mixed month. (KY3)

Heading through the rest of the weekend, we actually have a unique setup in the upper-levels of the atmosphere that Nicolette pointed out. We actually have a blocking pattern in place. With an upper-level low in the northern Rockies and another upper-level low over the Carolinas, we’re in between the two with an upper-level ridge sliding in. For those of you brushed up on your Greek alphabet, we actually call this an omega block since the jet stream setup resembles the Greek letter.

Thanks to another building upper-level ridge, we'll stay quiet with slightly warming temperatures through the weekend. (KY3)

With quiet skies, dry air and a light breeze out of the east and northeast, we’ll have lows drop into the middle 40s across a good portion of the Ozarks for Saturday morning. For some areas east of U.S. 65, we’ll have lows sneak back into the upper 30s and lower 40s to start the day out.

Saturday morning lows for most will drop back into the middle 40s. Some in the eastern Ozarks could have upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. (KY3)

After sunrise, we’ll start warming up quickly throughout the day. We’ll go from temperatures near 70° by the noon hour to afternoon highs back in the middle 70s across much of the area.

With clear skies and a light breeze, we'll warm up quickly through our Saturday. (KY3)

After another cool start in the upper 40s for much of the area Sunday morning, we’ll end the weekend with highs in the upper 70s for Sunday afternoon.

We'll wrap up the weekend with highs in the upper 70s across the Ozarks on Sunday. (KY3)

Thanks to the upper-level ridge in place, we’ll stay dry through at least Tuesday of next week. This will also allow temperatures to push highs back near 80° for Monday and Tuesday.

The upper-level ridge keeps us quiet and a bit warm for early next week. (KY3)

Starting on Wednesday, we’ll see a pattern change take shape. The upper-level ridge will break down and give us a northwesterly flow aloft to take us toward the end of next week. With a cold front on Wednesday and another on Thursday, this setup will cool temperatures down back into mild territory.

With a change in the upper-level setup late next week, we'll see milder air return. (KY3)

To give you an idea of how cooler the end of next week is looking, highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will top out around 80°. Highs will drop back into the middle 70s on Thursday and back into the middle 60s for Friday afternoon. That will be a respectable drop in temperatures over a 2-day period with the morning lows also seeing the same drop as well.

A couple cold fronts late next week will bring another good taste of fall our way. (KY3)

While the two fronts may have the slightest chance to bring in a random shower, we don’t seem to have the moisture in place to bring any accumulating rainfall our way for the next 7 days. Indications do show a chance for some rain to try and return by late next weekend and to start that following week out.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.