Florida couple raised in the Ozarks cuts road trip short to support Hurricane Ian victims

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A famous couple on social media is raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian.

Sonny and Angie Gartin, AKA Sonny the Badger and Momma Badger, spent their early years in the Ozarks. Now, the social media stars call Port Charlotte, Florida home. The couple has a significant social media presence under the Badgers and the Biker Lifestyle. They say they reach millions a month. They were on a cross-country road trip starting in July to interact with fans and support biker-owned businesses. They decided to cut their journey short here in the Ozarks as they saw images of the devastation left behind by hurricane Ian.

“Our hometown got hit by a huge hurricane. How do we help with that?” Said Sonny Gartin, “Well, we’re here, and we can bring supplies back, and we can go back and help. So we decided to cut our trip short and start packing to help them out.”

They say they want to bring back water, non-perishable food, charcoal grills to boil water, gasoline, and gas canisters.

Terry Cassill, a subscriber to their YouTube channel and owner of Cassill Repair, saw one of their videos and decided to reach out and offer one of her U-Hauls to load up supplies bound for the Sunshine State.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Cassill said. “You know these people are in deep need of help, and that’s what it’s all about, you know, helping each other.”

If you want to follow their journey or donate to their cause, visit their Facebook page

