North Dakota scores 24 straight, tops Missouri State

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw two touchdown passes to Garett Maag, Quincy Vaughn ran for two scores and North Dakota raced past Missouri State 48-31 on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (3-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-10 after the Bears scored with 2:36 left in the first half, but a 38-yard touchdown pass to Maag and a field goal as time expired made it 21-20.

Tyler Hoosman broke free for a 55-yard scoring run, Vaughn had his second short touchdown plunge and North Dakota was up 34-21 after three quarters.

Missouri State (2-3, 0-2), ranked ninth in the coaches poll, got a field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Isaiah Smith had a 54-yard scoring run and Maag hauled in his second score from 18 yards out.

Schuster was 22-of-29 passing for 267 yards. Maag had five catches for 104 yards. Hoosman ran for 147 yards on 16 carries. The Fighting Hawks had 515 total yards of offense.

Jason Shelley threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears, two to Naveon Mitchell.

