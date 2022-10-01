Police investigating apartment fire in KCMO after 2 found dead Saturday morning

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating an apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday morning after two people were found dead.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in at 4:55 a.m. regarding a house fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street. Officers said they were called to meet with Kansas City Fire Department personnel at the scene of an apartment fire.

After entering the apartment to extinguish the fire, the Kansas City Fire Department located two victims inside suffering from apparent trauma injuries. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene as well as bomb and arson detectives.

Those units will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as information follows.

