Power outage impacts the city of Lebanon, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage in the city of Lebanon.

It happened Saturday morning in the Beck Lane area. Electric crews are working to make the necessary repairs.

City officials say they hope to have power restored around the noon hour.

