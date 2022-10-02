2 die in head-on crash in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people died after a head-on crash in Texas County on after a head-on crash Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on State Highway VV, four miles southeast of Licking.

Investigators say, Hayden Mercer, 30, tried to pass a vehicle when he hit a vehicle going the opposite direction head-on. The other car was driven by Richard Strom, 55, of Licking. Mercer and Strom both died in the crash.

