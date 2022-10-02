Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot.

The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762). The slugger has 23 homers in what he says will be his last season.

Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who also is retiring, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony before their last regular-season home game.

Pujols also hit a two-run double in the first inning. He has 2,214 RBIs, tying him with Ruth for second place on the career list behind Aaron (2,297).

