FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm to start the first full week of October

Good Sunday evening to you all. We had another warm afternoon across the Ozarks to wrap up this weekend. After morning lows in the middle to upper 40s, highs climbed back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. In terms of how we’ll start the first full week of October, we don’t have anything on top of us or immediately on the way at the surface.

Our next cold front is still waiting to work in from the west on Wednesday. (KY3)

However, we still need to break free of an upper-level ridge of high pressure right on top of the Ozarks. Until it breaks down by Wednesday, we’ll stay quiet and dry under the ridge. In terms of temperatures, the upper-level ridge will keep us clear tonight with a light breeze. Once that drops lows back into the upper 40s to near 50° for Monday morning, we’ll have another quick warm up during the day. Under sunny skies and a light easterly breeze, we’ll see highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After starting in the upper 40s to near 50°, highs will quickly climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday afternoon. (KY3)

We’ll do it all over again for Tuesday. After morning lows near 50° (some cooler spots east of Springfield), we’ll see highs push back around 80° for Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

After a chilly start around 50°, highs will push back near 80° for Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

With the upper-level ridge breaking down on Wednesday, that’s when the cold front to our west will start to work in. This will bring in enough moisture for partly sunny skies for the day with warm temperatures topping out around 80°. The best case scenario for any rain chances would be a few isolated showers trying to clip areas around and north of the Lake of the Ozarks. Even if they can come to fruition, it would leave behind less than a tenth of an inch.

One front on Wednesday will try its best to bring at least an isolated shower or two in the northern Ozarks. Otherwise, these two fronts on the way in will lead to a drop in temperatures this weekend. (KY3)

After Wednesday, another cold front will pass mainly to the north. However, high pressure will build in right behind these fronts and change our temperature setup by the coming weekend. After highs around 80° Thursday, the milder air mass will bring highs back down into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday. That will be close to 10° below our average highs.

After two cold fronts pass through during the middle of the week, mild air will return for the upcoming weekend. (KY3)

While highs look to climb back into the lower 70s by next Sunday, I am keeping an eye on a changing upper-level setup for early next week. We’ll watch for a developing upper-level low deep in the Deseret Southwest late this week. By early next week, that will want to combine with another upper-level trough coming out of Canada. This setup for early next week looks promising for returning rain chances.

The changing upper-level setup early next week wants to reveal an active pattern that could bring much-needed rain chances back into the Ozarks. (KY3)

If this setup can hold, we’ll watch for some scattered showers on Sunday, scattered thunderstorms for Monday, isolated showers for Tuesday and scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday of next week. This setup also wants highs to climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for early next week.

A returning active setup early next week wants to bring signs of returning ran chances back our way. (KY3)

While this could change over the next several days, this change has been holding fairly consistent over the past few days. If we keep these rain chances in the forecast, it would lead to some beneficial rain by early next week. We’ll keep you updated on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.