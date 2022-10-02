Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society

Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.

Officials say no one was hurt, and the Humane Society building was not damaged. But, they say crews have responded to “multiple” fires in that same area this week.

Crews were not able to find a natural cause of this latest fire.

