Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five Springfield neighborhoods held lantern walks on October 1. The event promoted pedestrian safety. The pedestrian safety program encourages you to let that light shine in October.

”Everyone as a pedestrian must learn to cross the roadways carefully and appropriately, " said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, the Traffic safety professional for the city of Springfield, said safety is essential.

“We do see a lot of pedestrians hit in Springfield. We had some fatalities already this year,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “That’s a growing trend across the nation that more and more people are getting fatally hit by cars.”

Buettgen-Quinn said this was a movement to save lives by teaching those the ways of the road.

Families gathered to light the roadways and promote pedestrian and traffic safety.

One mother, Ernest Warnke, said she had had enough pedestrian accidents.

“There are too many people getting killed,” said Warnke.

Warnke said teaching kids safe ways around the roads helps to limit crashes.

“We don’t want people dying from being hit on the roads,” said Warnke. “He’s going to be starting to cross streets by himself.”

Buettgen-Quinn said 60-70 people are hit every year by cars in Springfield, and they want to change that.

Buettgen-Quinn said a large part is teaching young kids to be aware of the roads.

“Just because a walk light is on doesn’t mean it’s safe,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “Just because there’s a crosswalk doesn’t mean it’s safe.”

Buettgen-Quinn said awareness is one of the best things you can have when walking or diving on busy roads, and Warnke agrees.

“Look both ways. Drivers aren’t always going to see you necessarily, so it’s your responsibility to look for them just like it’s their responsibility to look for you,” said Warnke.

Buettgen-Quinn said there had been five pedestrian fatalities in 2022 and hopes someday in the future, that number goes to zero.

“Pedestrian safety it’s not something that the police wants on public works wants,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “It’s something that people want people to want to feel safe in their community and walk.”

Buettgen-Quinn said to look for new data and maybe even new programs to promote safety for pedestrians in the next few days.

