Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield

(MGN)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five Springfield neighborhoods held lantern walks on October 1. The event promoted pedestrian safety. The pedestrian safety program encourages you to let that light shine in October.

”Everyone as a pedestrian must learn to cross the roadways carefully and appropriately, " said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, the Traffic safety professional for the city of Springfield, said safety is essential.

“We do see a lot of pedestrians hit in Springfield. We had some fatalities already this year,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “That’s a growing trend across the nation that more and more people are getting fatally hit by cars.”

Buettgen-Quinn said this was a movement to save lives by teaching those the ways of the road.

Families gathered to light the roadways and promote pedestrian and traffic safety.

One mother, Ernest Warnke, said she had had enough pedestrian accidents.

“There are too many people getting killed,” said Warnke.

Warnke said teaching kids safe ways around the roads helps to limit crashes.

“We don’t want people dying from being hit on the roads,” said Warnke. “He’s going to be starting to cross streets by himself.”

Buettgen-Quinn said 60-70 people are hit every year by cars in Springfield, and they want to change that.

Buettgen-Quinn said a large part is teaching young kids to be aware of the roads.

“Just because a walk light is on doesn’t mean it’s safe,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “Just because there’s a crosswalk doesn’t mean it’s safe.”

Buettgen-Quinn said awareness is one of the best things you can have when walking or diving on busy roads, and Warnke agrees.

“Look both ways. Drivers aren’t always going to see you necessarily, so it’s your responsibility to look for them just like it’s their responsibility to look for you,” said Warnke.

Buettgen-Quinn said there had been five pedestrian fatalities in 2022 and hopes someday in the future, that number goes to zero.

“Pedestrian safety it’s not something that the police wants on public works wants,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “It’s something that people want people to want to feel safe in their community and walk.”

Buettgen-Quinn said to look for new data and maybe even new programs to promote safety for pedestrians in the next few days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
STORMY POINT FIRE
Firefighters battled large fire near Table Rock Lake Thursday night
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
Located at Chestnut Expressway and National, what used to be the Springfield Flour Mill and MFA...
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

Latest News

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Valley Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Valley Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,950+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 250 new cases