Officials: More than 120 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed more than 100 fans and a number of police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.(AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late night Saturday prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

He said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
STORMY POINT FIRE
Firefighters battled large fire near Table Rock Lake Thursday night
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
Located at Chestnut Expressway and National, what used to be the Springfield Flour Mill and MFA...
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,950+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 250 new cases
Our first full week of October will be a continuation of our warm & dry stretch.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm to start the first week of October out