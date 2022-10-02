Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Springfield; woman suffers injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Springfield on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Nettleton Avenue around 5 a.m.

Investigators say the woman described the truck only as black. The victim told KY3 News she was released from a Springfield hospital Sunday afternoon.

