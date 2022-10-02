Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

