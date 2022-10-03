Arkansas gas prices trickle down as national average surges

While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell...
While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.19.

That’s 5.5 cents less than a month ago, but 36.4 cents higher than last year.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline rose 11.1 cents a gallon to $3.78. The national average price of diesel fell 2.9 cents to $4.86/gallon.

“While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief; prices could go a bit higher before cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
Family speaks out after their son’s accused killer is arrested.
Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield
Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Springfield; woman suffers injuries
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County

Latest News

Puppy was found on west Kerr in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy
The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North...
Harrison, Ark., city leaders award $100,000 grants to 2 manufacturers
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale
Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry pattern locked in for now
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County