Buddy Check 3 goes “off-road” with Jeepin’ for a Cure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an extra special time right now. October is breast cancer awareness month. And there are a lot of people who work year-round to raise awareness and money to support people who are fighting the disease. It might surprise you who some of those people are.

It’s a dream come true for the daredevils who used to play with toy cars that could drive over any and every obstacle.

Now hundreds of these self-proclaimed “jeepers” are getting the chance to hit a real obstacle course show what their real-life jeep can do.

“Jeepin for a Cure,” Edmond McClure says, “it’s a fun vehicle. It’s like it’s the perfect convertible, but it’s also the perfect off-road vehicle. It’s absolute freedom.”

Edmond’s love for jeeps goes way back.

“I grew up on a farm, and my dad had an old CJ5,” said McClure.

McClure’s upgraded a few times since then, and over the years, he’s found a close community of fellow Jeepers.

“They’re fun, they’re exciting. Most of my friends are “Jeepers,” and you know now more than ever, I’m finding out just how giving they are,” said Edmond. He started “Jeepin for a Cure.”

He says these jeepers, along with several businesses that sponsor them, have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks over the last few years.

“We heard amazing things about BCFO, everything they do for the community for families going through breast cancer,” according to Edmond.

This year the October event, Jeepin for a Cure, expects to raise more than $100,000 for BCFO.

“Imagine the number of families that are being helped and whose lives are being changed by this money while they’re fighting breast cancer treatment,” said BCFO’s Allyson Tuckness said.

BCFO supports local families by paying rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, gas money, and more, whatever it takes to help the patient through treatment.

Helping those patients stay on track with their recovery is what drives this event. As these jeepers hit the obstacle course or those backroads once again this month, “Jeepin for a Cure” is inviting everyone to join their cause, even if you don’t drive a jeep.

“If you’ve got a Volkswagon bug that identifies as a jeep, you will be a jeep for a day, and you’re welcome to tag along with us,” said McClure. Again, the most important part of this is raising money.”

It's $40 per vehicle to get into the event. It starts at James River Jeep in Ozark, and happens on October 15 at 8 a.m.

If you have an October breast cancer event, email us at news@ky3.com so we can add it to this story.

