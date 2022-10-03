Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces several charges, including murder, for a deadly crash in Greene County on October 31, 2021.

The Greene County prosecutor charged Donald Pierce, Jr., 49, with second-degree murder and several charges related to driving while intoxicated. He has not been booked into the Greene County Jail.

Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died as a passenger in the crash. Her husband also suffered injuries.

Investigators say the crash happened in the 2200 block of South West Bypass around 8 a.m. The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by Pierce, was traveling northbound on West Bypass when it crossed the median and struck Ward’s 2018 Honda Passport head-on.

Investigators say they received several reports of Pierce erratically driving. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in Pierce’s blood.

Pierce has four alcohol-related convictions. He also has two convictions for possession of a controlled substance. He completed probation on those six charges in lieu of incarceration.

