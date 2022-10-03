East Sunshine Street corridor project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Starting October 4, the virtual public meeting can be accessed here: http://www.modot.org/southwest

For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417.895.7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

Project highlights:

Proposed improvements at various locations on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Farm Road 199 east of Springfield include:

Signal improvements

Sidewalk (ADA) improvements

Intersection improvements

Safety and traffic operations improvement by managing access



Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Missouri Route 125 east of Springfield

Resurfacing and pavement markings:



Expected traffic impacts during construction:

Lane closings on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times

Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times

During higher traffic volume times, drivers can expect occasional delays

During the intersection work, turn lanes may be closed at times

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.

The estimated project cost is $8 million.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.