East Sunshine Street corridor project
The virtual public meeting is Oct. 4 through 18 on MODot’s website.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Starting October 4, the virtual public meeting can be accessed here: http://www.modot.org/southwest
For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417.895.7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.
Project highlights:
- Proposed improvements at various locations on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Farm Road 199 east of Springfield include:
Signal improvements
Sidewalk (ADA) improvements
Intersection improvements
Safety and traffic operations improvement by managing access
- Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Missouri Route 125 east of Springfield
Resurfacing and pavement markings:
Expected traffic impacts during construction:
- Lane closings on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times
- Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times
- During higher traffic volume times, drivers can expect occasional delays
- During the intersection work, turn lanes may be closed at times
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations
Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.
The estimated project cost is $8 million.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.