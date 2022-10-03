East Sunshine Street corridor project

The virtual public meeting is Oct. 4 through 18 on MODot’s website.
road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By Chad Plein
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Starting October 4, the virtual public meeting can be accessed here: http://www.modot.org/southwest

For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417.895.7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

Project highlights:

  • Proposed improvements at various locations on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Farm Road 199 east of Springfield include:
    Signal improvements
    Sidewalk (ADA) improvements
    Intersection improvements
    Safety and traffic operations improvement by managing access
  • Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) between Business 65 (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield and Missouri Route 125 east of Springfield
    Resurfacing and pavement markings:

Expected traffic impacts during construction:

  • Lane closings on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times
  • Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Greene County Route D (Sunshine Street) at times
  • During higher traffic volume times, drivers can expect occasional delays
  • During the intersection work, turn lanes may be closed at times
  • Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
  • Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.

The estimated project cost is $8 million.

