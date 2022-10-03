Firefighters warn residents to burn safely, and check for burn bans at Lake of the Ozarks

Firefighters are warning people of open burning.
Firefighters are warning people of open burning.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we get closer to fall, many think of burning leaves as they clean up their yards, but firefighters in Lake Ozark say to be mindful of it, especially during the dry conditions.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to a fire Sunday afternoon for a fire close to a home. Some people who were boating nearby called 911.

“We thought that it was odd that somebody would be burning when we’re in such a drought right now. As we got closer and yelled out to the house, hello, nobody answered. Then we could see that the flames were starting to ignite under a landing,” said Denise O’Donnell, who called 911.

She says people on her boat jumped out to help. And luckily,y nobody was home. She says she was worried it was quickly growing.

”I saw flames under the deck, next to the house. And even though the hillside was rocked and everything and there wasn’t a lot of cover to burn, that fire had crept along where it found leads. And that was, what got out of control,” said O’Donnell.

Battalion Chief Dustin Hancock says if you are going to burn, then make sure you are following rules that have been put in place.

“It has to be less than 10 miles an hour. It can’t be over 95 degrees. One of the things with the 95 degrees is just for the safety of the members when you’re out there trying to fire the brush fire with heat, and it’s already 95. Usually, humidity is a lot lower in those conditions. You need to have a garden hose out where you can access the fire, and you need to call in for a burn permit,” said Battalion Chief Hancock.

The new burn number for Lake Ozark Fire Protection District is 573-723-1484.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

